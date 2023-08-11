Local

Duquesne Light warns of scammers threatening to shut off utilities

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is warning its customers of a shut-off scam.

On Twitter, the utility company said scammers are calling people and threatening to turn off utilities immediately.

Duquesne Light says they may contact customers on the day of a scheduled shut-off because of nonpayment, but says that will never happen without previous contact “well before then.”

For more information on what to look out for and how to report scammers to Duquesne Light, click here.

