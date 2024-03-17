Duquesne takes on VCU in A-10 Championship Game

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Duquesne prepares itself for one of the biggest games in program history, as they take on VCU in the A-10 Championship game Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Duquesne started conference play the worst way they could, losing five straight games and finding themselves 9-8 overall and the bottom of the A-10.

They soon turned it around and had a fantastic ending to the regular season, winning 11 of their past 14 games overall, 10 of their last 13 A-10 games and six of their last seven contests to finish 20-11 overall and 10-8 in conference play.

The Dukes got great production from their senior guards, Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III, who both earned All-Conference Second Team honors for their play this season. Clark also earned All-Defensive Team honors for the second consecutive season himself.

