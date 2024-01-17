Duquesne University celebrates opening of new College of Medicine

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University is celebrating the opening of its new College of Medicine building.

The medical college welcomes its inaugural class of students in July, but officials met Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building opening on Forbes Avenue across from the UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Duquesne University claims the college arrives at a “critical time” because of doctor shortages nationwide.

“The opening of the medical school is a significant moment in the university’s history,” said Duquesne President Ken Gormley. “Since its founding, Duquesne has remained committed to making positive change in our region by working with people and communities to meet critical needs. The medical school will promote equitable access to health care, especially in urban and rural underserved areas, by educating and training the next generation of physicians for this region and beyond.”

The college will start by enrolling 85 students, with the plan to grow annual enrollment to 170 a year beginning in 2026. Duquesne University hopes the school with attract a large and competitive national pool of several thousand applicants. Much of the inaugural class has already committed to pursuing education with Duquesne.

The university says several significant gifts supported the construction of the building and provided students with state-of-the-art medical training equipment.

“Through advanced simulation, augmented reality anatomy labs and other technologies, we will ensure that our students receive exceptional training,” said COM Dean Dr. John Kauffman. “Our doctors will be trained to very high standards of medical excellence and will understand and meet the healthcare needs of their patients, including those living in underserved regions.”

The new college is also expected to provide an economic boost to the region.

