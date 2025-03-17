Duquesne University President Gormley stepping down

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University President Ken Gormley is stepping down.

The university announced Saturday that Gormley will leave his role next year. By then, he will have served as president for 10 years.

He began his career as a law professor at Duquesne University in 1994. In 2008, he became Interim Dean and Dean of the Law School, where he remained until 2015. The next year, he was named president.

His colleagues consider him a top academic leader and said he brought innovation and strategic thinking to the school.

University leaders applauded him for his ability to steer the campus through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also launched the College of Osteopathic Medicine among other achievements.

Gormley is expected to continue to work the the university in a leadership role.

