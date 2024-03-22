Duquesne woman charged with stabbing another woman after gas station altercation taken into custody

Allegheny County police have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing in Pleasant Hills over the weekend.

LaShawn Christian, 33, of Duquesne, is accused of stabbing a woman after an altercation at a South Side gas station.

Update: LaShawn Christian is now in custody. Thank you to everyone who shared. https://t.co/HJPADz4wCt — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) March 22, 2024

Police were called just after 4 a.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Cerasi Drive, where they found a 27-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Christian and the victim were involved in an altercation at a gas station in the South Side earlier, according to police. Christian allegedly followed the victim to an apartment building in Pleasant Hills where the women got into another altercation before Christian stabbed the victim, police said. They released a photo of Christian in an attempt to locate her.

Police said Thursday night she was taken into custody.

Christian is charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide and aggravated assault. She was denied bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group