Duquesne’s Tre Williams to miss first round NCAA game vs. BYU

By Mike Vukovcan, Pittsburgh Sports Now

Williams Duquesne forward Tre Williams (4) is helped off the court by team assistants after sustaining a shoulder injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game gainst Dayton the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 men's tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) (Peter K. Afriyie/AP)

News today on an injured Duquesne player that is unfortunate but not unexpected.

Prior to boarding the team bus and heading to Omaha, Nebraska, head coach Keith Dambrot announced that senior forward Tre Williams would not be available for the first-round game against BYU due to his shoulder injury.

Williams injured his left shoulder against Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament while attempting to block a shot. He then missed the championship game against St. Bonaventure.

