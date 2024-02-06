Eagles to host first NFL game in Brazil in 2024; Steelers a potential opponent

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting a game in Brazil in 2024, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday, opening up the possibility that the Pittsburgh Steelers could play internationally next season.

The NFL had previously announced the home teams for the games in London, England and in Germany next season. The Steelers do not play any of those teams in 2024, but they do play the Eagles, and the Eagles playing the first NFL game ever to be played in Brazil means there’s a chance the Steelers could be joining them.

The Eagles are one of nine road opponents for the Steelers in 2024, along with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. The road teams and full matchups for the international games are released later in the offseason, but before the balance of the schedule comes out in May.

