Early-morning fire damages mobile home in Washington County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early-morning fire at a mobile home kept crews busy in Washington County.

Washington County 911 officials say the fire along Washington Pike in Independence Township was reported just after midnight Tuesday.

The home was occupied, but officials say everyone got out safely.

Our crews could see some damage to the home through the tree line.

