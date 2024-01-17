East Allegheny School District votes to further proposal to give volunteer firefighters tax credit

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local school district is hoping to entice more people to become volunteer firefighters.

During a packed meeting Tuesday night, East Allegheny School Board members voted to further a proposal that would create a big tax credit for volunteer firefighters.

People would get 100% off their real estate taxes, up to $3,000, for becoming members of the fire department. The benefit would be for any position, not just those fighting fires.

The vote did not come without some controversy. Some community members questioned where the money would come from to fund the program.

“What is it going to be costing us? A guidance counselor? A library?” one woman asked.

Darryl Roher of North Versailles said he’s not necessarily against the program but worries about the funding.

“In about a year or so, if you need money, what are you going to do? You’re going to penalize the other residents by raising their taxes?” Roher said.

Merle “Bud” Pusey, who sits on the board and is also the assistant fire chief with West Wilmerding Sta. 211, said the money to pay for the program will come out a general fund and from tax revenue from new development.

“Money is not necessarily the issue,” said Rev. Dr. Janis C. Brooks of Crestas. “It’s what they bring to this community. How many lives have they saved? How many firefighters’ lives have been lost?”

Pusey said there are about 10 to 20 members in each of its four fire companies. He said they’re in a dire situation and believes the tax credit will be the incentive they need to recruit new firefighters.

“It’s terrible,” said Pusey. “We run 450 fire calls a year with about 12 people. You’re talking over 30 working structure fires. We go to multiple vehicle accidents with entrapment, and these are things that take 10 or 12 people. You can’t fight a house fire with six people.”

Bernard Furby retired as the fire chief from the Crestas Station 212 about five years ago.

“I’m forced to come back because the manpower is in that dire straits,” Furby said. “[I’m] 72 years old and I have to re-train, get back on a truck, and just help the fire company.”

The public will now have 30 days to review the proposal. Then, the school board will take another vote to decide if they want to pass it. If it goes into effect, a person will have to be a volunteer for one year before they get the tax credit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group