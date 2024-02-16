East Hills man sentenced for having modified machinegun while on supervised release

PITTSBURGH — A man formerly from Pittsburgh’s East Hills was sentenced Tuesday for charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a machinegun.

The Department of Justice said Oronde Shelton, 51, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. An additional sentence of 57 months was added on for violating the terms of a previous supervised release.

Officials said on March 17, 2021, Shelton had a semi-automatic Glock pistol equipped with an extended magazine and an aftermarket auto-sear, commonly referred to as a “Glock switch.” Glock switches make guns capable of firing like a fully automatic weapon.

When Shelton had the weapon, he was a convicted felon. Convicted felons are prohibited from having any firearm or ammunition, the Department of Justice said.

Shelton was on supervised release following a 10 year prison sentence for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of heroin in 2018, officials said.

Shelton admitted to using the machinegun three times before his arrest, including during an exchange of gunfire on Frankstown Road where an innocent bystander was hit in the ankle by a bullet, officials said.

Shelton also said he was driving in Pittsburgh’s North Side with the Glock pistol on his passenger seat when another car pulled up to his and the occupants opened fire. Shelton shot at them through his own windshield with the modified gun and hit a nearby building and at least one parked car.

The judge rejected Shelton’s attempt to minimize his conduct by claiming that he needed to carry the firearm for protection, the Department of Justice said.

“Oronde Shelton has repeatedly endangered the community, and in particular innocent bystanders, with his use of illegal firearms, in this case, a machinegun,” said U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan. “This combined sentence of nearly 15 years is a recognition of how dangerous and destructive machineguns are, particularly when possessed and used by chronic violent offenders. Through coordinated efforts by our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, and by using federal resources to investigate and prosecute those who are driving violence, we continue to prioritize the safety of our neighborhoods.”

