East Hills neighbors connect with their representatives during ‘City in the Streets’ event

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh held its final City in the Streets event of the season on Wednesday night.

Residents of the city’s East Hills came out to meet their representatives and discuss concerns in their community.

A local resident told Channel 11 how important these events are to the neighborhood.

“It’s always good to have community events because it helps everyone keep in touch,” Rahim Turner said. “Sometimes you don’t even talk to your neighbor, but when you have an event out here, and you share a plate.”

City in the Streets plans to return to neighborhoods in Pittsburgh next year.

