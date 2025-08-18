East McKeesport natives find joy in giving, host back-to-school book bag drive

McKEESPORT, Pa. — Two East McKeesport natives held their second book bag drive Saturday in an effort to get kids ready for school.

Kiyon Delts and Mikey Smith started the Destined for Greatness organization as a way to give back to the community.

After last year’s drive, they said they wanted to do more, amping up this year’s drive with face painting, haircuts and other activities for kids.

They say they’re simply out to serve others and leave a positive impact.

“Our main purpose in life and our purpose is to serve others, and we ultimately want to leave our positive impact on each and every person we come around,” Delts said.

“The way this makes me feel, seeing everybody, it’s better than me getting something, Smith said. ”This is better than me having a million dollars. I’d rather see everyone else smiling and know that I could help put smiles on faces.

The two say they’re also looking to expand into hosting a coat drive in the near future.

