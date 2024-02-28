Local

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department appoints first chief

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department has named its first chief.

Derrick Turner was named police chief of the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department last week.

The North Braddock Borough Council voted unanimously to move forward with forming the regional police department, alongside Rankin and East Pittsburgh back in June.

>> Plans to establish Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department move forward

Preliminary budgets showed the new department will have 12 full-time and some part-time officers.

