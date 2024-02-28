Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department appoints first chief

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department has named its first chief.

Derrick Turner was named police chief of the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department last week.

The North Braddock Borough Council voted unanimously to move forward with forming the regional police department, alongside Rankin and East Pittsburgh back in June.

Preliminary budgets showed the new department will have 12 full-time and some part-time officers.

