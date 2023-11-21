Eat’n Park adding Reindeer Smiley Cookie to holiday lineup

PITTSBURGH — A new festive cookie will soon be available at all Eat’n Park locations.

It’s not Rudolph or any other of Santa’s helpers, but reindeer are coming to the popular restaurant in Smiley Cookie form.

The adorable treat has antlers, a red nose and of course a signature smile. The new cookie joins the Sprinkle Tree and Snowman cookie to make the North Pole Pack.

“Our Reindeer Smiley Cookies are the perfect treat for all your reindeer games this season, including parties, class snacks, and gifts!” said Amanda Giacobbi, Senior Director of Restaurant Marketing at Eat’n Park. “We’re shouting out with glee to welcome this new addition to our Smiley Cookie family.”

The cookies will be available at all restaurants starting Friday for $10.99 per dozen. They can also be ordered online for pickup.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group