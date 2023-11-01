Local

Eat’n Park offering discount to military personnel throughout November

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

GF Default - Police link single suspect to multiple Eat'n Park robberies

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Eat’n Park is offering a promotion throughout November meant to honor veterans and active military personnel.

For the entire month, the restaurant is offering a 10% discount off of an entire check to active and former United States military personnel and their families. The discount is available at all Eat’n Park locations.

Additionally, on Veteran’s Day Eat’n Park will give a free Smiley Cookie to military personnel on top of the discount.

The discount and free cookie are only valid for dine-in and proof of service is required.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Butler City police looking for driver of car that hit 4-year-old on Halloween night
  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Phillip Phillips to headline Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night concert
  • VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read