Eat’n Park offering discount to military personnel throughout November

Eat’n Park is offering a promotion throughout November meant to honor veterans and active military personnel.

For the entire month, the restaurant is offering a 10% discount off of an entire check to active and former United States military personnel and their families. The discount is available at all Eat’n Park locations.

Additionally, on Veteran’s Day Eat’n Park will give a free Smiley Cookie to military personnel on top of the discount.

The discount and free cookie are only valid for dine-in and proof of service is required.

