Eat’N Park is offering free coffee to utility workers.

The free beverage is available to those workers through Sunday.

No purchase is required.

The offer is available for dine-in and takeout.

Eat’N Park said they wanted to extend a gesture of goodwill for the people working continuously to restore power to so many communities.

