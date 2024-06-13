Local

Eat’n Park offering free Smiley Cookies to dads this Father’s Day

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Courtesy: Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park will be treating dads to some freebies this Father’s Day.

The restaurant announced it will be giving a free Smiley Cookie to all dads who dine in an get takeout on Sunday, June 16.

Families heading to the Porch at Schenley or the Porch at Siena can get dad a free draft beer. There will also be live music at both locations.

