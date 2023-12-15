Eat’n Park raises nearly $300K for children’s hospitals across 14 states

Eat’n Park Hospitality Group recently wrapped up its 45th annual Caring for Kids campaign.

The campaign raises money for over a dozen children’s hospitals across the organization’s 14-state footprint.

Team members and guests worked together to raise $253,413 for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and a total of $297,816 across 14 states.

“THANK YOU to our amazing guests, team members, and partners for your generosity,” the restaurant group said in a Facebook post.

This year’s money raised brings the campaign’s overall total to more than $12 million since it began in 1979.

