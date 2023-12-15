Local

Eat’n Park raises nearly $300K for children’s hospitals across 14 states

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Eat'n Park Caring for Kids Campaign 2023 Eat’n Park Hospitality Group recently wrapped up its 45th annual Caring for Kids campaign, which raises money for more than a dozen children’s hospitals across the organization’s 14-state footprint. Team members and guests worked together to raise $297,816 this year. (Eat'n Park)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Eat’n Park Hospitality Group recently wrapped up its 45th annual Caring for Kids campaign.

The campaign raises money for over a dozen children’s hospitals across the organization’s 14-state footprint.

Team members and guests worked together to raise $253,413 for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and a total of $297,816 across 14 states.

“THANK YOU to our amazing guests, team members, and partners for your generosity,” the restaurant group said in a Facebook post.

This year’s money raised brings the campaign’s overall total to more than $12 million since it began in 1979.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Rite Aid closing another store in our area
  • Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff
  • Pittsburgh man steals gun from car after being banned from Rivers Casino for life, state police say
  • VIDEO: Parent contacts Channel 11, City of Pittsburgh about safety concern at new playground
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read