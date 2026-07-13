Eat’n Park to release limited- edition Pickle Smiley Cookies in celebration of Picklesburgh

Eat’n Park will introduce limited-edition Pickle Smiley Cookies this week in celebration of Picklesburgh.

The special cookies will be available at select Eat’n Park locations in the Pittsburgh area as the annual festival runs from July 16 to July 19.

This marks the first time Eat’n Park will participate as an official sponsor of Picklesburgh. The Pickle Smiley Cookies feature Eat’n Park’s classic sugar cookie base, topped with green, pickle-flavored icing and Smiley’s iconic grin.

During Picklesburgh, friends can visit the Eat’n Park booth to purchase the limited-edition Pickle Smiley Cookies. Traditional Smiley Cookies and a variety of Eat’n Park merchandise will also be available for purchase at the booth.

Amanda Giacobbi, Senior Director of Restaurant Marketing at Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, expressed excitement about the collaboration. “We’re dill-lighted to join the Picklesburgh celebration this year,” Giacobbi said. “We’re relishing the opportunity to bring two Pittsburgh favorites together. Whether you’re a longtime pickle fan or just stopping by for the fun, we hope our Picklesburgh Smiley Cookie gives you one more reason to smile.”

Individual Pickle Smiley Cookies will be offered for purchase at select Eat’n Park restaurants throughout the Pittsburgh region.

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