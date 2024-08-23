Eaton wins $10M contract for state-of-the-art airport power plant

Eaton won an almost $10 million contract to help equip a new next-generation, sustainable central utility plant at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) makes power management equipment and infrastructure, and the electrical division is headquartered in the Pittsburgh region. The company will provide voltage assemblies, transformers, busways and panelboards for the system as well as engineering and support for the electrically powered central utility plant at DFW, one of the nation’s busiest airports. It’s an effort for the airport to go net zero carbon emissions by 2030, funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The electricity generation will be from mostly renewable sources, Eaton said.

