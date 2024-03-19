Egg laid in Hays bald eagle nest cracked overnight, officials say

PITTSBURGH — The sole egg laid in an eagle nest in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has cracked.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the egg laid at the end of February cracked sometime overnight.

At around 7 a.m., an adult eagle was still incubating the egg — but realized it was broken and has since stopped incubating. There are no adults at the nest at this time.

The Audubon Society says this is the first year these eagles paired. The current male replaced the male who disappeared in September 2023.

