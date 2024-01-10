Elderly person located using Project Lifesaver equipment after leaving residence

PITTSBURGH — An elderly person was found using Project Lifesaver equipment after they left their residence Wednesday morning.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were trained last year through Project Lifesaver, and those deputies were able to use their training and equipment to find the elderly person.

Project Lifesaver is a program designed to assist families who have members dealing with special needs or older family members suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s. The equipment consists of an electronic locator that searches for a signal emitted by a bracelet worn by people enrolled in the program, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said a Project Lifesaver alert went out shortly before 10 a.m. for a person who had left their house in Knoxville. They were found less than seven minutes later about three-quarters of a mile away from their home.

The person complained of being cold, the sheriff’s office said. They were returned to the house later on.

For more information on the Project Lifesaver program and how to enroll, contact Assistant District Attorney Angela Kelley at (412) 350-3138.

