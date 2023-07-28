Electric companies preparing for possible power outages due to extreme heat

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, and with so many people cranking up the air conditioning, Duquesne Light is preparing for possible stress on the grid and resulting power outages.

The company says they will staff extra crews throughout the day to safely address any outages as quickly as possible.

PJM, the grid that supplies power to Pennsylvania, posted the following on its website.

“A dedicated team of operators uses sophisticated technology to balance supply and demand and direct the power grid 24/7 from PJM’s control rooms.”

There are a few things you can do ahead of time to prepare, including having ice ready for cooling packs and keeping cell phones charged.

West Penn Power suggests unplugging unnecessary devices and avoiding using heat-producing appliances to stay cool while saving money on your energy bill.

If your power does go out, avoid opening the freezer and refrigerator.

