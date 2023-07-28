Local

Electric companies preparing for possible power outages due to extreme heat

By WPXI.com News Staff

Duquesne Light Duquesne Light

By WPXI.com News Staff

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, and with so many people cranking up the air conditioning, Duquesne Light is preparing for possible stress on the grid and resulting power outages.

The company says they will staff extra crews throughout the day to safely address any outages as quickly as possible.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has more tips for beating the heat through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

PJM, the grid that supplies power to Pennsylvania, posted the following on its website.

“A dedicated team of operators uses sophisticated technology to balance supply and demand and direct the power grid 24/7 from PJM’s control rooms.”

There are a few things you can do ahead of time to prepare, including having ice ready for cooling packs and keeping cell phones charged.

West Penn Power suggests unplugging unnecessary devices and avoiding using heat-producing appliances to stay cool while saving money on your energy bill.

If your power does go out, avoid opening the freezer and refrigerator.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 17-year-old dead after stabbing in Schenley Park
  • Sinéad O’Connor death: Police release statement
  • Mother of 17-year-old who died after stabbing in Schenley Park shares her tragic experience
  • VIDEO: Residents of local apartment building damaged in fire still looking for permanent housing, answers
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read