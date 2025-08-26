Elementary school buses involved in minor crash in Butler County

Two school buses were involved in a minor crash in Butler County on Tuesday.

According to the Mars Area School District, Elementary School Buses #2 and #19 were involved in a minor crash at the start of their secondary run.

911 and medics were called, per district protocol.

Butler County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road in Adams Township.

All students involved were evaluated and no injuries were reported.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we make every effort to safely transport your child(ren) to and from school,” said Mars Area School District Director of Transportation Christina Smith.

Students boarded alternate buses and were taken home with a delay.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the district’s transportation office at 724-625-1507.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group