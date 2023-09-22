Elementry school in Keystone Oaks School District closed Friday due to water main break

The Keystone Oaks School District is closing one of its elementary schools today due to a water main break in Green Tree.

There is no water at Aiken Elementary School and classes are canceled for students on Friday. The building is closed.

Updates will be provided by the district as they become available.

The closure is for Aiken Elementary students and staff only.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania American Water for more information.

