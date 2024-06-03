Elizabeth Township police looking to identify burglary suspect

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Elizabeth Township police are looking to identify a burglary and trespassing suspect.

According to police, the suspect entered a house on Ridge Road in the Mount Vernon around at around 9 a.m. on June 3.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant McBride 412-751-7325 ext. 3318 or cmcbride@etpd.us or Officer Powell at jpowell@etpd.us. Additionally, if you have home surveillance or saw the suspect in the area on June 3, you are asked to contact police.

