Elizabeth Township police looking for missing woman

Elizabeth Township police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Chloe Gelbish, 30, was last seen around 10 p.m. on June 9. She has not made contact with family or friends.

Gelbish is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

