Emergency crews hold safety demonstration, share tips ahead of holidays

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Thanksgiving is the number one day of the year for cooking fires.

Alleghey County Emergency Services hosted a safety demonstration to remind residents of the dangers of holiday cooking, including frying a turkey, oven fires, and burn risks.

“A lot of it is oven fires, and outside turkey fryers, like we have here, but unattended cooking - that leads to higher numbers,” Assistant Chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services Steve Imbarlina.

Some safety reminders that were shared during the demonstrations are:

Stay in the kitchen when frying, broiling, boiling, or grilling food. If you need to step away, turn off the burner.

Keep the area around your stove clear of oven mitts, dish towels, food packaging, and any items that can easily ignite.

Turn pot handles inward, away from the edge of the stove, to prevent bumps, spills, and burns.

Maintain a kid- and pet-free zone of at least three feet around your cooking area.

Avoid overloading outlets with slow cookers, coffee makers, and countertop appliances.

Never use water on grease fires. Instead, slide a lid over the pan and turn off the heat.

Officials encourage residents to pick up safety tools as they shop for the ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals. That includes a fire extinguisher, working smoke alarms, and carbon-monoxide detectors.

If you need to use a fire extinguisher, follow what emergency crews refer to as the P.A.S.S. technique.

Pull the pin

Aim at the base of the fire

Squeeze the handle

Sweep from side to side

“These devices save lives,” Chief Imbarlina added. “Testing alarms and knowing how to use an extinguisher gives you the best chance to stop a small incident before it becomes a serious emergency.”

If flames in your home break out and get out of control, get everyone out, close the doors behind you and call 911 from a safe location.

Families are asked to keep these safety tips in mind for the entire year, not just during the holidays.

