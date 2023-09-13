3 students injured in crash involving school bus in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Three children were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County 911, the call for a crash in the 1900 block of Gill Hall Road came in at 2:50 p.m.

According to the district, three students had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

EMS crews are evaluating people, including children, for minor injuries.

