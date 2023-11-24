Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Westmoreland County

ARONA BOROUGH, Pa. — First responders cut open the roof of a car after a rollover crash in Arona Borough.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. on Main Street.

A Channel 11 crews at the scene saw the roof of the car, which was on its side, peeled back.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

