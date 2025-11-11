Emergency repairs shut down part of Library Road; traffic delays expected

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Emergency repairs are expected to cause heavy traffic delays on a busy Allegheny County roadway on Tuesday evening.

The Castle Channon Police Department says Columbia Gas is conducting emergency repairs in the 4000 block of Library Road (Rt 88), starting at 4 p.m. The work will likely be ongoing until midnight.

Police say while work is underway, the northbound lane from Spring Street to McCully Road will be closed and there will be alternating one lane of travel.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, since heavy traffic delays are expected.

