Emergency service members participate in panel about relationship with media

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Emergency service providers from across the state came together at Seven Springs for a media workshop.

Channel 11’s Addison Albert was a part of today’s panel discussion aimed at improving relationships between emergency responders and the media.

“There’s often a negative connotation when you see the media arrive on the scene. Everyone goes hands off. But what we are really trying to do is bridge the gap and to let our first responders and all key stakeholders out there know that our media partners are a great tool to use,” Westmoreland County Public Safety Public Information Officer Cassandra Kovatch said.

The Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety hosted the informational panel and presented different ways first responders can best communicate with the media.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group