Employee killed in Somerset County mine accident

HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. — A mining company employee was killed in an accident in Somerset County on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, LCT Energy said the man became trapped between a car and an interior wall of the Maple Springs mine near Hollsopple.

Four miners who are licensed emergency medical technicians were underground at the time of the accident. They assessed the victim’s condition and tried to get him to the surface. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the AP said.

The Somerset County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Brandon Frederick, 37.

Frederick’s death has been ruled accidental. According to NBC affiliate WJAC, he suffered multiple blunt force and crushing injuries to his torso.

“The entire LCT family is deeply saddened by this terrible accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends most affected by this tragedy,” LCT Energy said in a statement Tuesday.

Operations have been temporarily ceased in the affected section, based on an order from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The AP said inspectors are interviewing mine personnel and beginning their underground investigation.

The DEP will determine if corrective actions are needed, according to the AP.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration is also conducting a “separate but coordinated” investigation.

This is not the first death at this mine. In March 2022, Paul Springer, 44, of Somerset, died after being struck by a falling boulder while working underground.

Federal investigators said in a final report of that incident that miners weren’t able to tell the boulder was at risk of falling because of its shape and a lack of cracks.

