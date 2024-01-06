EMT struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A medic was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County Police say the EMT was pulled over on the 1600 block of Burtner Road and was trying to slow down vehicles during Saturday’s snowstorm.

She was hit at 1:04 p.m. after a vehicle slid down a hill on the snow-covered road.

The medic was taken to a hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group