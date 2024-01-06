Local

EMT struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Harrison Township

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

EMT struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Harrison Township A medic was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Harrison Township. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A medic was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County Police say the EMT was pulled over on the 1600 block of Burtner Road and was trying to slow down vehicles during Saturday’s snowstorm.

She was hit at 1:04 p.m. after a vehicle slid down a hill on the snow-covered road.

The medic was taken to a hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

