Enchanted Lights in Freedom offering 50% admission discount this weekend

FREEDOM, Pa. — The season is winding down, but there’s still a chance to get out and see holiday lights.

Enchanted Lights in Freedom is offering a 50% admission discount this weekend, Friday, Jan. 5. and Saturday, Jan. 6.

Concessions and an array of cocktails are available on both nights. Discounted tickets can be purchased online with the code “5050″.

Dogs are welcome on Friday.

Click here to buy tickets.

