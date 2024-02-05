Encouraging news for hospitalized Karns City quarterback

PITTSBURGH — Encouraging news for a local high school quarterback who collapsed during a game.

Mason Martin has been in and out of hospitals and rehab facilities since his collapse during a game this past fall.

In a Facebook post, Martin’s father Denny said he’s making small improvements.

He’s now turning his head to track and follow people around the room and is answering questions by raising a finger or through eye contact.

Martin is also seeing progress in his physical therapy. The post said he’s been working on a squatting machine, a recumbent bike and walking with assistance.

The family continues to thank everyone for their support.

