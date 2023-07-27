The end of the flashy Steelers training camp arrival

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers arrived at Saint Vincent on Wednesday, but the days of the flashy entrance are gone. There were no helicopters, fire trucks, hard hats, or anything remotely close to that. Instead, the guys simply arrived in their rides and went about their business.

PHOTOS: Players arrive for Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe

But one stuck out above the rest. It was Broderick Jones and his strategy towards getting to Latrobe. Arriving in late last night on a flight, Jones is still learning Pittsburgh and does not really know how to get around. So, naturally, Jones took an Uber ride from Pittsburgh to Saint Vincent. It was a modest fee of only $50 for the ride. An older gentleman recognized Jones right away, and it was one of the more unique experiences for a rookie.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group