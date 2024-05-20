Local

EPA urges community water systems to take immediate action to avoid cyberattacks

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Water Systems Cyberattacks FILE - This photo provided by the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa shows the screen of a Unitronics device that was hacked in Aliquippa, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Cyberattacks against water utilities across the country are becoming more frequent and more severe, the Environmental Protection Agency warned Monday, May 20, 2024, as it issued an enforcement alert urging water systems to take immediate actions to protect the nation's drinking water from electronic threats. (Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa via AP, File) (Uncredited/AP)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

The EPA is urging community water systems to take immediate action so they can reduce their vulnerability against cyber attacks.

The agency issued an enforcement alert on Monday, stating that cyber attacks against water utilities are “increasing in frequency and severity across the country.” These attacks can allow adversaries to manipulate operational technology, which can cause disruption in the treatment, distribution, and storage of water, damage equipment and alter levels of chemicals to hazardous levels.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa was the subject of a hack from Cyber Avengers in November 2023. The hack didn’t impact the quality of the water or the operations. The agency temporarily flipped everything over to manual operation.

The EPA says over 70% of the systems it inspected since September 2023 violate a requirement that helps protect against cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Some of the violations are failing to change default passwords, using a single login for all staff members or failing to cut off access by former employees.

The agency urges community water systems to implement “basic cyber hygiene practices” to avoid becoming a victim of cyberattacks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth over $469K sold at Beaver County convenience store
  • Crews called to chemical fire at Consol Energy plant in Washington County
  • Woman was drunk, speeding in fatal Churchill crash, police say
  • VIDEO: Same-sex marriage legalization marks 10 years in PA, local lawmaker works to remove threats
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read