EPA urges community water systems to take immediate action to avoid cyberattacks

The EPA is urging community water systems to take immediate action so they can reduce their vulnerability against cyber attacks.

The agency issued an enforcement alert on Monday, stating that cyber attacks against water utilities are “increasing in frequency and severity across the country.” These attacks can allow adversaries to manipulate operational technology, which can cause disruption in the treatment, distribution, and storage of water, damage equipment and alter levels of chemicals to hazardous levels.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa was the subject of a hack from Cyber Avengers in November 2023. The hack didn’t impact the quality of the water or the operations. The agency temporarily flipped everything over to manual operation.

The EPA says over 70% of the systems it inspected since September 2023 violate a requirement that helps protect against cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Some of the violations are failing to change default passwords, using a single login for all staff members or failing to cut off access by former employees.

The agency urges community water systems to implement “basic cyber hygiene practices” to avoid becoming a victim of cyberattacks.

