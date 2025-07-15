Erosion forces temporary one-way restriction on Etna roadway

ETNA, Pa. — Borough of Etna officials are temporarily making a local road one-way only.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, borough police say Washington Street will be one-way down to the intersection with Parker Street, then Butler Street.

The reason for the restriction is because of the condition of the hillside lane due to erosion and water runoff.

Etna Borough Council is already starting the process of bids to pave the hillside lane.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

It was not immediately clear how long the restriction would be in place.

