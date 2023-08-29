ESPN agrees with Theater Sports Network to broadcast ACC football games

The ACC is going to the movies. Literally.

ESPN announced Tuesday afternoon the company has paired with Theater Sports Network to broadcast ACC football games this fall. The games include weekly matchups, New Year’s Six Bowl games, including the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Altogether, the deal results in 75 games being broadcast. According to ESPN’s press release, road games for the visiting team’s market will be able to watch Theater Sports Network while both home and road team fan bases are able to view during neutral site meetings.

