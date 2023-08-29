Local

ESPN agrees with Theater Sports Network to broadcast ACC football games

By Austin Bechtold

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The ACC logo is seen on down and distance markers on the sideline before the college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals on October 22, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ACC is going to the movies. Literally.

ESPN announced Tuesday afternoon the company has paired with Theater Sports Network to broadcast ACC football games this fall. The games include weekly matchups, New Year’s Six Bowl games, including the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Altogether, the deal results in 75 games being broadcast. According to ESPN’s press release, road games for the visiting team’s market will be able to watch Theater Sports Network while both home and road team fan bases are able to view during neutral site meetings.

