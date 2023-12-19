Estimated 5.2M cars will drive the Turnpike during the holiday travel season

PITTSBURGH — Millions of people are getting ready to travel for the holidays, which means the Pennsylvania Turnpike is going to have more traffic than usual for the next couple of weeks.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects that 5.2 million vehicles will use the roadway between Dec. 22 and Jan. 1. They say that’s about 2% higher than during last year’s holiday travel season.

The commission also breaks its predictions down into daily traffic estimates:

Dec. 22: 610,000

Dec. 23: 450,000

Dec. 24: 385,000

Dec. 25: 400,000

Dec. 26: 550,000

Dec. 27: 590,000

Dec. 28: 580,000

Dec. 29: 600,000

Dec. 30: 375,000

Dec. 31: 325,000

Jan. 1: 335,000

The commission encourages travelers to look at real-time traffic and roadway conditions online. They also want drivers to allow for extra time to get to their destination.

During holiday travel, construction work will be suspended and extra police personnel will be on the road.

