Etna residents raise concerns over crumbling sidewalks

ETNA, Pa. — Residents living on Weible Street in Etna are desperately seeking the borough’s help. They told Channel 11 News that their sidewalks needed to be repaired for several years, but now the problem has become dangerous.

“I’ve seen people trip on potholes or slip off the curb,” said Vincent who has lived on the street for several years.

The sidewalks on Weible Street here in Etna are crumbling, the pavement is cracked, and the weeds have overtaken parts of the walkway.

“It gets so bad that my car gets dinged with rocks, our houses get dinged with rocks. I’ve seen older people fall. It’s awful the sidewalks are crumbling,” Vincent explained.

One neighbor told me the problem has gotten increasingly worse over the last few years and they’ve seen no changes despite reaching out to officials.

“[We] reached out to the state representative and we’ve all reached out to Etna,” Vincent said.

Now he fears someone will be seriously injured if repairs aren’t made to the sidewalk. He said there are a lot of elderly people who utilize electric scooters to get around.

We asked, “How challenging is it, to use a scooter on this sidewalk.”

Vincent’s response was, “Impossible.”

This neighbor wasn’t alone we spoke with four different families on the small street, and they all agreed the road needed to be fixed. We reached out to the borough to see if improvements would be made. But they never responded to our call.

“We are all tired of hearing there is no money, there is no money,” he explained.

Channel 11 News will continue to push the borough to see when and how they can help the folks on Weible Street.

