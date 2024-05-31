Eureka Ambulance in Tarentum could ‘cease operations, significantly curtail services’ next year

TARENTUM, Pa. — A local ambulance service may not be in service next year.

Eureka Fire-Rescue Station 281 in Tarentum took to its Facebook page to share a letter from Eureka Community Ambulance Service.

The letter states that without “significant intervention,” the ambulance service will likely either cease or reduce operations by January 2025.

The service details challenging factors that led to the change, such as low insurance reimbursements and insufficient municipal support.

“We cannot stress enough the urgency of this situation. The discontinuation of Eureka Community Ambulance Service would result in the loss of a vital community resource and a significant risk to public health and safety,” the letter said in part.

Eureka said that if they were to cease or reduce operations, businesses, hospitals and other EMS services would be impacted. Fire and police departments might also face delays in emergency responses.

The letter asks the community to attend upcoming council meetings to voice the need to support local EMS.

