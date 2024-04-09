European soccer match coming to Acrisure Stadium

Liverpool Football Club will face Real Betis on July 26 at Acrisure Stadium.

This will be the first matchup between the two clubs since 2005 and will be the first time that both clubs compete in Pittsburgh.

One of the most popular and winning soccer teams, Liverpool has won 19 domestic league titles, eight FA Cups and six European Cups. Real Betis, founded in 1907, is based in Seville and is the three-time winner of Copa Del Rey.

Pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 on Ticketmaster.

