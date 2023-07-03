Evans City-Seven Fields Regional PD isn’t operating in community’s best interest, new report says

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — State leaders said the Evans City-Seven Fields Regional Police Department isn’t operating in the best interest of the community.

The borough requested the study and Channel 11 exclusively learned that a lot of issues were discovered.

Channel 11 first told you in March about the staffing shortage in the department, when it lost about half of its officers. Soon after, we learned it was down to just two officers.

Right now, state police and some neighboring departments are helping out.

11 News learned Seven Fields requested the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services do a police services study on the department.

In that report, the state said the department right now is quote “not in the best interest of the borough of Seven Fields.”

One of the main reasons is the lack of officers.

Some people in the area think this is a public safety issue.

“Because if they have multiple situations at one time and one person there to cover it, people could be getting hurt, be in need of help and there’s no one there to call,” said Ryan Ridley, who lives in Butler County.

In the report, the state made recommendations for police coverage.

One of those was each borough having its own police force. However – that’s expensive.

State police coverage could be cost-effective, yet they can’t provide local services.

“They are on the highways and stuff and it could get a lot longer to get there so that could be a problem,” Ridley said.

Another option was the regional department could remain intact but staffing would need to be resolved.

The state also suggested Cranberry Township, Adams Township and Northern Regional Police could provide coverage for the area, but they would need to be paid for that service.

Some folks think these options are better than the situation right now.

“They are all there to protect the community and more help from everyone shows unity,” Ridley said.

Right now – Evans City is exploring partnerships with local police departments. They have a council meeting on Wednesday.

Seven Fields met with a local department and plans to meet with another one next week and then will decide what to do with the regional police department.

