Event offering benefits, services to Beaver County veterans, their families happening Saturday

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A free event offering resources to veterans and their families will be held in Beaver County.

The 2025 Beaver County Muster will take place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wildwood Chapel at 2850 Jack Street in Aliquippa.

This event aims to bridge the gap for veterans in Beaver County who may not have access to transportation to get to Pittsburgh’s Stand Down.

This event will bring the essential services directly to them.

More than 30 service providers and organizations will help provide free haircuts, lunch, massages, toiletry bags, and access to legal, employment, educational and vocational resources to veterans and their families.

Additionally, the event will offer direct VA benefits support and counseling referrals.

Click here to register for the Beaver County Muster.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group