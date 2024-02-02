Ex-baseball executive Theo Epstein joins Penguins’ ownership group

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Theo Epstein, an executive with three World Series-winning teams, is joining the ownership of Fenway Sports Group and will serve as a “senior advisor” to the company.

FSG owns the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League, RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf.

Per an announcement by FSG, Epstein “will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy on the company’s sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives.”

