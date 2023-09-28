Local

Ex-Patriots CB rips Big Ben, Jerome Bettis for cheating allegations

By Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now

Through the years Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate after Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/NFL)

PITTSBURGH — Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel responded to Steelers greats Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis a day after the two talked on Roethlisberger’s Footbahlin Podcaststating that they both believed the Patriots cheated in the 2004 AFC Championship. Bettis explained how he knew some keys were off from the Patriots.

“Who normally goes to the sideline on timeouts? The defensive captains, right? They told the nose guard, I mean they pulled him to the sideline,” Bettis said. “Big 400-pound guy, he don’t want to go to the sideline and come all the way back,” Betts said. “What he want to go to the sideline for? They yelling, made him go to the sideline and I always thought ‘What he going…’ He went all the way to the sideline and back.”

Bettis ended his statement that there is “no question” to him that the Patriots cheated. Multiple Patriots on that team caught wind of the statements and responded. Barrett Brooks, a tackle for the Steelers in 2004, noted earlier this offseason he thought the Patriots cheated, too.

