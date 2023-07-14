Ex-Steelers DB re-signs in USFL for 2024

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry has re-signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL for the 2024 season.

Askew-Henry has played in each of the last two seasons with the Generals since the USFL re-formed for the 2022 season. He also played for the New York Guardians of the XFL in 202

A West Virginia alum and Aliquippa native, Askew-Henry signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was among the final cuts from the team that August, and spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots practice squads that fall.

