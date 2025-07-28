Ex-Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick opens up on being traded to Dolphins

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Miami Dolphins All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick addressed the media for the first time since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to Miami on June 30. He said his silence was not a reflection of his feelings about his return to Miami.

“One, I am not a big social media guy, you aren’t going to see me on there, point blank,” Fitzpatrick explained to the Miami media. “Two, in no way, shape, or form was that an expression about coming to Miami. Three, I want to thank the city of Pittsburgh, you guys treated me very well. i enjoyed my time there, had some great players and great teammates. It was very unfortunate the way things ended, it’s a part of business. I’m extremely excited to be a Miami Dolphin.”

Fitzpatrick declined any and all questions about the past. He just wanted to focus on the present and being a Dolphin.

